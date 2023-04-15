Home Entertainment English

'Stir it Up': Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Catch A Fire' turns 50

The album featured classic tracks like "Stir it Up," "Concrete Jungle," and "Slave Driver," and it remains one of the most influential reggae albums of all time.

Published: 15th April 2023

Bob Marley. (Photo | Official Twitter handle of Marley)

Fifty years ago, on April 13, 1973, Bob Marley and the Wailers released their groundbreaking album "Catch A Fire", which marked a turning point in the history of reggae music.

"Today marks 50 years since the original release of #CatchAFire on April 13, 1973! #todayinbobslife", the official Twitter account of Bob Marley reminds us.

The Wall Street Journal has come out with an opinion piece titled, "Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ‘Catch a Fire’ Turns 50". 

According to the Ghanian online media portal, Modern Ghana, "The album was a departure from the typical reggae sound of the time, incorporating elements of rock, soul, and funk into the mix."

"Catch A Fire" was a critical and commercial success, the report said, adding, and it helped to introduce reggae music to a wider audience.

The album featured classic tracks like "Stir it Up," "Concrete Jungle," and "Slave Driver," and it remains one of the most influential reggae albums of all time.

