'Stir it Up': Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Catch A Fire' turns 50
The album featured classic tracks like "Stir it Up," "Concrete Jungle," and "Slave Driver," and it remains one of the most influential reggae albums of all time.
15th April 2023
Fifty years ago, on April 13, 1973, Bob Marley and the Wailers released their groundbreaking album "Catch A Fire", which marked a turning point in the history of reggae music.
"Today marks 50 years since the original release of #CatchAFire on April 13, 1973! #todayinbobslife", the official Twitter account of Bob Marley reminds us.
The Wall Street Journal has come out with an opinion piece titled, "Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ‘Catch a Fire’ Turns 50".
According to the Ghanian online media portal, Modern Ghana, "The album was a departure from the typical reggae sound of the time, incorporating elements of rock, soul, and funk into the mix."
"Catch A Fire" was a critical and commercial success, the report said, adding, and it helped to introduce reggae music to a wider audience.
