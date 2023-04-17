Home Entertainment English

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

Jamal released about 80 albums, building friendships and influence with greats such as Miles Davis, and was sampled by rappers including Nas, helping to lure a larger pop audience to jazz.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

'Jamal never stopped experimenting...' (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Ahmad Jamal, a towering and influential US pianist, composer and band leader whose career spanned more than seven decades and helped transform jazz, pop and hip-hop, has died at age 92.

Jamal released about 80 albums, building friendships and influence with greats such as Miles Davis, and was sampled by rappers including Nas, helping to lure a larger pop audience to jazz.

He won myriad awards over the course of his career, including France's prestigious Ordre des Arts and des Lettres in 2007 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Born Frederick Russell Jones in a humble suburb of Pittsburgh in 1930, he first sat down at a piano when he was three years old and began studying music seriously when he was seven.

He converted to Islam and changed his name when he was 20, though he avoided the more political side of the era's Black Power movement, putting his focus on a "search for peace".

The jazz scene he entered in the 1950s was often characterised by a hectic, explosive style.

By contrast, Jamal's playing was spartan and reserved, surprising his audience with long empty stretches, sudden breaks and romantic flourishes.

It took a while for people to catch on.

"His musical concept was one of the great innovations of the time, even if its spare, audacious originality was lost on many listeners," the New Yorker wrote last year.

But many were paying close attention.

Though they never collaborated, Davis often paid homage to Jamal. In his autobiography, Davis wrote: "(Jamal) knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages."

He worked in a trio -- most notably with bassist Israel Crosby and drummer Vernel Fournier with whom he recorded his breakthrough album, 1958's "Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing: But Not for Me", which stayed on the Billboard magazine charts for more than 100 weeks, becoming one of the best-selling instrumental records of its time.

'Alternative universe'
US music critic Ted Gioia wrote that Jamal "opened up an alternative universe of sound, freer and less constrained than what we had heard before. The rules of improvised music were different after he appeared on the scene."

"The Awakening" from 1970 developed the sound -- "a fine example of Jamal's stately and understated elegance" in the words of Pitchfork -- but it also had a long afterlife, influencing hip-hop artists in the coming decades, sampled most famously by Nas on his 1990s hit "The World is Yours".

Jamal never stopped experimenting, bringing in explosive percussionist Manolo Badrena in the 1990s and still recording critically lauded work into his late 80s.

"I live an exciting life, and when you live an interesting life, you keep discovering," Jamal told AFP during a visit to France in 2012.

"Musicians blossom and build themselves. Some basic things are still there in my music, the melodic sense for example, but the density of sound has changed with age, and the rhythmic part has become more elaborate," he added.

His death, reportedly from prostrate cancer, was confirmed to US media by his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmad Jamal US pianist
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp