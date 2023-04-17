Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin join Netflix's 'The Residence'  

By Express News Service

Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Paul Fitzgerald and Ros Gentle have been added to Shondaland and Netflix's upcoming series The Residence. The makers previously announced that Uzo Aduba will be heading the series.

The Residence is a whodunnit set in and around the White House, with 132 rooms, one dead body and 157 suspects. One wildly eccentric detective played by Uzo Aduba takes it upon himself to solve the crime.

The previously announced cast members of The Residence are, Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., EL Losada, Matt Oberg, Ryan Farell, and Alexandra Siegel and Mary Wiseman.

The Residence is executive produced by Paul William Davies. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce on behalf of Shondaland via the company’s Netflix overall deal. Liza Johnson will direct the first four episodes. The series is currently in production.



