Longtime Lennon-Ono insider Elliot Mintz writing memoir

Mintz, a spokesperson and radio and television host, has worked on various Lennon-Ono projects over the years, including hosting a radio documentary series.

Published: 18th April 2023 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

John Lennon

FILE: Beatles legend and one of the most famous songwriters John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, leave a U.S. Immigration hearing in New York City. ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Elliot Mintz, a longtime insider with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, will release a memoir next year that will weave in behind-the-scenes moments with the famous couple.

The U.S. publisher Dutton and British publisher Transworld announced the deal with Mintz, who first met Lennon and Ono in the early 1970s and remained close to Ono after Lennon’s murder in 1980. The book is currently untitled.

“I have waited fifty years to share my experiences with Yoko and John,” Mintz, 78, said in a statement Tuesday. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It is a privilege to share my odyssey and include the reader in intimate portrayal of my two dearest friends.”

Mintz, a spokesperson and radio and television host, has worked on various Lennon-Ono projects over the years, including hosting the radio documentary series “The Lost Lennon Tapes,” which featured unreleased recordings by the late musician. He has also served as a spokesperson for numerous other celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Paris Hilton.

