Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon' duration to be 206 mins

By Express News Service

Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to have a runtime of three hours and twenty-six minutes. Helmed by Martin Scorcese, the film will hit limited theatres on October 6, and worldwide on October 20.

Written by the filmmaker along with Eric Roth, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and shows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror, according to an Apple TV+ note.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Backed by Appel Studios alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way, Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi serve as producers. DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul are executive producers.

