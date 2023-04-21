Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon' duration to be 206 mins

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Published: 21st April 2023 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

By Express News Service

Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to have a runtime of three hours and twenty-six minutes. Helmed by Martin Scorcese, the film will hit limited theatres on October 6, and worldwide on October 20.

Written by the filmmaker along with Eric Roth, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and shows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror, according to an Apple TV+ note.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Backed by Appel Studios alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way, Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi serve as producers. DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul are executive producers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Killers Of The Flower Moon Martin Scorcese
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp