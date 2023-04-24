Home Entertainment English

Coachella 2023: Zendaya returns to stage after 7 years, fans elated

Published: 24th April 2023 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Zendaya surprised everyone with her special performance at Coachella 2023.

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Actor-singer Zendaya surprised everyone with her special performance at Coachella 2023.

The act marks her return to the stage after almost seven years. She joined Labrinth onstage to perform two songs, including their hit "All For Us," from the HBO series Euphoria recently.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight. wow. My heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful," she wrote.

Other than Zendaya, Sia and Maddie Ziegler also joined Labrinth for his Coachella performance.

In 2013, Zendaya released an electro-R&B bop called 'Replay', which charted at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The single preceded her self-titled debut album, which dropped later the same year via Hollywood Records and reached No. 51 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, People reported.

Zendaya hasn't performed a full concert since 2015, two years after the then-singer/actress released her self-titled debut (and only, to this point) album. Since then, she's focused on her A-list career on screen, starring in the Spider-Man series, Dune, The Greatest Showman and Euphoria.

