Drew Starkey, Daniel Craig to feature in Luca Guadagnino’s 'Queer'  

Italian filmmaker and writer Luca Guadagnino is set to helm the adaptation of William S Burroughs’ short story Queer, with actors Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

While Daniel will be playing the role of renowned counterculture author's alter ego and outcast American expat residing in Mexico, Drew will be starring in as a younger man who he becomes infatuated.

Besides Daniel, the film will also star Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henry Zaga. The film, set in Mexico City, will go on floors in April at Rome inside the studios. It is backed by Italian company The Apartment along with Luca’s Frenesy Film. Playwright Justin Kuritzkes, a frequent collaborator of Luca, is also onboard Queer.

Queer is set against the Mexico City backdrop of the 1940s and is a semi-autobiographical story of Lee who flees New Orleans from a drug bust. As he comes to Mexico City, he wanders around the bars and clubs of the city. Soon, he becomes infatuated with American Navy serviceman Allerton, as both of them go on a trip in search of a drug.

