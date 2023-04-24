Home Entertainment English

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ public gatherings.

Published: 24th April 2023 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

American singer Lizzo

American singer Lizzo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE: In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning "Juice" singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O'Hara and Vanessa Vanji. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against "adult cabaret" in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech.

The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ public gatherings.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee,' 'Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said during the Friday concert. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" added Lizzo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lizzo Tennesse Drag queens
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp