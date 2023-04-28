Home Entertainment English

James McAvoy to star in Robert Schwentke’s thriller 'Control'

James McAvoy is known for his performance in a few films of the X-Men series, The Last King of Scotland, and Atonement.

By Express News Service

James McAvoy is all set to lead a high-concept action thriller, titled Control, helmed by Robert Schwentke. The film is backed by Studiocanal and The Picture Company. The shooting for Control is set to begin in Berlin in Summer.

Adapted from the award-winning podcast Shipworm from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, Control will be a tense edge-of-the-seat thriller that features a doctor who wakes up one morning with an untraceable device planted in his head. He is forced to follow a mysterious voice’s instructions to avoid devastating consequences.

With the latest revision by Andrew Baldwin, the script for Control was penned by Akers. The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce under Studiocanal.

James McAvoy is known for his performance in a few films of the X-Men series, The Last King of Scotland, and Atonement. He will next be seen in The Book of Clarence alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and LaKeith Stanfield. He recently signed Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil remake.
 

