Home Entertainment English

Adam Brody joins Kristen Bell in untitled Netflix comedy

Earlier, we had reported that Kristen Bell has reunited with Netflix to headline an untitled new comedy series. The latest update is that Adam Brody has joined the cast of the series.

Published: 29th April 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell

Actors Adam Brody and Kristen Bell

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that Kristen Bell has reunited with Netflix to headline an untitled new comedy series. The latest update is that Adam Brody has joined the cast of the series. The untitled series is created by Erin Foster and executive produced by Steven Levitan.

According to the official logline, the series will be about, “The unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody).” Apart from playing the agnostic woman, Bell will also serve as an executive producer of the show.

While Kristen Bell’s most famous The Good Place streams on Netflix, this series will mark the second Netflix-produced series for her, after she starred in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window last year.

Brody’s breakthrough came with Seth Cohen’s popular TV series The O.C. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed series Fleishman Is in Trouble. He will next be seen alongside his wife Leighton Meester in a reboot of the classic film, River Wild. Disney’s 20th Television and Steven Levitan Productions will be backing this untitled Netflix series. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kristen Bell Netflix Adam Brody
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp