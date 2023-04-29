Adam Brody joins Kristen Bell in untitled Netflix comedy

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that Kristen Bell has reunited with Netflix to headline an untitled new comedy series. The latest update is that Adam Brody has joined the cast of the series. The untitled series is created by Erin Foster and executive produced by Steven Levitan.

According to the official logline, the series will be about, “The unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody).” Apart from playing the agnostic woman, Bell will also serve as an executive producer of the show.

While Kristen Bell’s most famous The Good Place streams on Netflix, this series will mark the second Netflix-produced series for her, after she starred in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window last year.

Brody’s breakthrough came with Seth Cohen’s popular TV series The O.C. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed series Fleishman Is in Trouble. He will next be seen alongside his wife Leighton Meester in a reboot of the classic film, River Wild. Disney’s 20th Television and Steven Levitan Productions will be backing this untitled Netflix series.

