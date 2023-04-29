Home Entertainment English

Bob Marley biopic gets official title

Bob Marley: One Love is the official title of the highly-anticipated biopic about the king of reggae.

Bob Marley

By Express News Service

Bob Marley: One Love is the official title of the highly-anticipated biopic about the king of reggae. The news was shared by Bob Marley’s older son, Ziggy Marley, during Paramount’s panel at CinemaCon 2023.

Written and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), Bob Marley: One Love will explore the life and career of one of the most influential songwriters in history. As one of the pioneers of reggae, Marley helped Jamaican culture be known worldwide while also using his music to spread his political messages of union and respect.

While Paramount is yet to reveal plot details about Bob Marley: One Love, Green has revealed that the movie will revolve around the making of “Exodus.” The Wailers recorded “Exodus” after Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt, left Jamaica, and was exiled to London.

Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician.  

