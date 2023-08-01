Home Entertainment English

Viola Davis stops work in next film due to ongoing strikes, even with SAG permission

It is to be noted that G20 is one among the projects that got a waiver sanctioned by SAF-AFTRA G20 is expected to be an action thriller.

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, Hollywood A-lister actor Viola Davis became one of the first to back away from working in the upcoming feature G20, in order to show solidarity with the ones who are striking.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision.

JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA,” the actor was quoted as saying in a statement by a Deadline report. It is to be noted that G20 is one among the projects that got a waiver sanctioned by SAF-AFTRA G20 is expected to be an action thriller, attached to Amazon Studios and MRC Film.

The film is directed by Patricia Riggen. The script is written by Logan Miller and Noah. In G20, Viola plays the role of US President Taylor Sutton, who must use all her forces and wisdom to overcome a catastrophic incidence.

