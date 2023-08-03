Home Entertainment English

Diane Kruger to receive Golden Eye award at Zurich Film Festival

The award has previously been bestowed on actors Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman.

Published: 03rd August 2023 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Golden Eye award

German actress Diane Kruger.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: German star Diane Kruger will be felicitated with the Golden Eye award at the Zurich Film Festival.

According to American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Kruger will accept the Golden Eye honour, a lifetime achievement prize, on October 2.

The award has previously been bestowed on actors Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman.

Kruger, known for movies such as "Inglourious Basterds", "Troy", "National Treasure" films and "In The Fade", will also present "Visions", her new film from director Yann Gozlan.

The French drama follows Estelle, a brilliant airline captain (Kruger), who risks her perfect life with her husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz) when she falls in love with a woman and starts an intense affair.

"Diane Kruger is one of cinema's most versatile character actresses.

She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on but also imparts her characters with great depth," said Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen.

"In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura.

For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to the cinema," he added.

The 2023 edition of the Zurich Film Festival will be held from September 28 to October 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diane Kruger Golden Eye award Zurich Film Festival
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp