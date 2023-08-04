Home Entertainment English

Nicholas Cage’s 'Dream Scenario' to open at TIFF

Dream Scenario, the upcoming film starring actor Nicholas Cage in the lead role, will open the Toronto Film Festival’s platform competition program alongside a world premiere.

First look of Nicholas Cage in his upcoming movie, 'Dream Scenario'. (Photo | TIFF website)

By Express News Service

'Dream Scenario', the upcoming film starring actor Nicholas Cage in the lead role, will open the Toronto Film Festival’s platform competition program alongside a world premiere. The film is helmed by Kristoffer Borgli who has previously made 'Sick of Myself.'

Apart from Nicholas, the film also stars Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows. It is attached to A24 studio.

Speaking about the film, Robyn Citizen, the director of TIFF, was quoted as saying in a statement, “This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture — especially going viral — and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work.”

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

