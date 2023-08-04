Home Entertainment English

'Sex Education' Season 4 to premiere on September 21

The new looks show Otis and Eric sharing a laugh, Maeve studying abroad, Jean and Otis with the former’s newborn. 

Published: 04th August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming season of Netflix's 'Sex Education.'

A still from the upcoming season of Netflix's 'Sex Education.'

By Express News Service

The first looks of Sex Education series’ fourth and final season were released by the makers on social media recently. The fourth season is set to premiere on September 21. The new looks show Otis and Eric sharing a laugh, Maeve studying abroad, Jean and Otis with the former’s newborn. 

The upcoming season will follow the students of Moordale moving to Cavendish Sixth Form College only to realise how the college is very different from their previous one and in fact, more forward-thinking.

The fourth season has already been buzzing as some of the central cast announced their departure from the series in further seasons, including Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve and Ncuti Gatwa, who adorned the character Eric.

Ahead of the season 4 shoot, a few have already bid their adieu, including Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar. It has new additions to the cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dan Levy, and others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex Education Season 4 Netflix
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp