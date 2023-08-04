'Sex Education' Season 4 to premiere on September 21

By Express News Service

The first looks of Sex Education series’ fourth and final season were released by the makers on social media recently. The fourth season is set to premiere on September 21. The new looks show Otis and Eric sharing a laugh, Maeve studying abroad, Jean and Otis with the former’s newborn.

The upcoming season will follow the students of Moordale moving to Cavendish Sixth Form College only to realise how the college is very different from their previous one and in fact, more forward-thinking.

The fourth season has already been buzzing as some of the central cast announced their departure from the series in further seasons, including Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve and Ncuti Gatwa, who adorned the character Eric.

Ahead of the season 4 shoot, a few have already bid their adieu, including Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar. It has new additions to the cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dan Levy, and others.

The first looks of Sex Education series’ fourth and final season were released by the makers on social media recently. The fourth season is set to premiere on September 21. The new looks show Otis and Eric sharing a laugh, Maeve studying abroad, Jean and Otis with the former’s newborn. The upcoming season will follow the students of Moordale moving to Cavendish Sixth Form College only to realise how the college is very different from their previous one and in fact, more forward-thinking. The fourth season has already been buzzing as some of the central cast announced their departure from the series in further seasons, including Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve and Ncuti Gatwa, who adorned the character Eric.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ahead of the season 4 shoot, a few have already bid their adieu, including Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rakhee Thakrar. It has new additions to the cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dan Levy, and others.