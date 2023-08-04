Home Entertainment English

Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright to reunite for upcoming project

In a recent press interaction, Edgar Wright revealed that they are both working on a standalone film which will not be connected to their earlier projects. 

Published: 04th August 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Long-time collaborators actor Simon Pegg and writer-director Edgar Wright, famously known for their Cornetto trilogy.

Long-time collaborators actor Simon Pegg and writer-director Edgar Wright, famously known for their Cornetto trilogy. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Long-time collaborators actor Simon Pegg and writer-director Edgar Wright, famously known for their Cornetto trilogy, will be reuniting for a project soon.

In a recent press interaction, Edgar Wright revealed that they are both working on a standalone film which will not be connected to their earlier projects. 

Simon Pegg had recently denied rumours of wanting to do a fourth film in the Cornetto trilogy. The trilogy, which consists of films with independent storylines, began with Shan of the Dead in 2004, followed by Hot Fuzz in 2007, and ended with The World’s End in 2013. In a recent interview, Pegg revealed that the new film will be a fresh take on genres like action, sci-fi, and horror. 

Edgar Wright last directed Last Night in Soho in 2021. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg will next be seen in Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simon Pegg Edgar Wright
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp