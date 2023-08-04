Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright to reunite for upcoming project

By Express News Service

Long-time collaborators actor Simon Pegg and writer-director Edgar Wright, famously known for their Cornetto trilogy, will be reuniting for a project soon.

In a recent press interaction, Edgar Wright revealed that they are both working on a standalone film which will not be connected to their earlier projects.

Simon Pegg had recently denied rumours of wanting to do a fourth film in the Cornetto trilogy. The trilogy, which consists of films with independent storylines, began with Shan of the Dead in 2004, followed by Hot Fuzz in 2007, and ended with The World’s End in 2013. In a recent interview, Pegg revealed that the new film will be a fresh take on genres like action, sci-fi, and horror.

Edgar Wright last directed Last Night in Soho in 2021. Meanwhile, Simon Pegg will next be seen in Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 2.

