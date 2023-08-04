Home Entertainment English

'Wonder Woman 3' still on cards 

Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman almost came to an end when Patty Jenkins reportedly walked away from the project, however, the director denied the news later.

By Express News Service

In an unexpected turn of events, Gal Gadot is set to return as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3 under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios. Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman almost came to an end when Patty Jenkins reportedly walked away from the project, however, the director denied the news later.

Speaking to a media portal prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot spoke of her love for Wonder Woman and revealed that she had talked to both Gunn and Safran about returning for another sequel. Whether or not Jenkins is involved remains to be seen, but that’s a story for another time. 

It is also unclear if this sequel would bring Gadot into the new DC Universe created by Gunn, alongside his new Superman and Lois Lane, or an Elseworlds tale, like the sequels to The Batman and Joker.

Gadot continued to appear as Wonder Woman in DC projects even after the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, making cameos in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

