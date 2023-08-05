'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

By Express News Service

Actor Mark Margolis, who is known for his role as Hector Salamanca in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul series, died at the age of 83, at a New York City hospital on Thursday, after he fell sick.

Mark was born in 1939 in Philadelphia and then moved to New York City to pursue his acting career. After working in theatre, he made his first onscreen presence in the 1976 The Opening of Misty Beethoven in a non-credited role.

Mark has also appeared in Scarface, Ace Ventura, series Oz, to name a few. However, his most talked about role was Hector from Breaking Bad. He reprised his character in the series spin-off Better Call Saul.

With over five decades in the film industry, the actor has appeared in Black Swan, The Fountain, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Requiem for A Dream, to name a few.

The actor also worked in television and appeared in The Good Wife, American Horror Story: Asylum, Constantine, and Snowpiercer among others.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Margolis, son Morgan Margolis and three grandchildren, Ben, Aiden and Henry Margolis.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

