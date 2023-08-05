Maggie Gyllenhaal to direct 'The Bride of Frankenstein' remake

By Express News Service

Director and actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to direct the upcoming remake of The Bride of Frankenstein, with actor Christian Bale starring in it. The upcoming project is set for Netflix. However, the character the actor will be portraying is not revealed as of now.

While the details regarding the project are kept under wraps, the remake is expected to enter the production phase in 2024. It is also not known of Maggie herself will be part of the cast. It is to be noted that the upcoming film will mark Maggie’s second directorial venture after The Lost Daughter.

The original The Bride of Frankenstein released in 1935 and was helmed by James Whale, with William Hurlbut writing the screenplay. The sequel follows the events of the first part and draws its base from Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

