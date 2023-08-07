'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' sequel in development

By Express News Service

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was released in 2019 and we have learnt now that there is hope for its long-awaited sequel. In a recent interaction with a media house, director André Øvredal shared that a script has already been in the works.

Screenwriters Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman are committed to the project and have been actively developing it alongside Øvredal. But the exact status of the sequel is unknown as the writer’s strike is still continuing.

Based on the classic series of books of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark revolves around a group of unsuspecting teens who encounter the book of Sarah Bellows, which puts them into untold horrors.

While the conflict of the first film ended with the spirit of Sarah, the story still left more to be explored, with several key characters still missing in an unknown world. There is no official release date for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 yet.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was released in 2019 and we have learnt now that there is hope for its long-awaited sequel. In a recent interaction with a media house, director André Øvredal shared that a script has already been in the works. Screenwriters Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman are committed to the project and have been actively developing it alongside Øvredal. But the exact status of the sequel is unknown as the writer’s strike is still continuing. Based on the classic series of books of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark revolves around a group of unsuspecting teens who encounter the book of Sarah Bellows, which puts them into untold horrors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the conflict of the first film ended with the spirit of Sarah, the story still left more to be explored, with several key characters still missing in an unknown world. There is no official release date for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 yet.