'All of Us Strangers' gets a release date

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s Japanese novel, which was translated into English in 2004 under the title Strangers.

Published: 09th August 2023

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

By Express News Service

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal- starrer All of Us Strangers will be released in theatres on December 22. Along with the release date, the makers also unveiled the first look image from the film.

Written and directed by Andrew Haigh, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s Japanese novel, which was translated into English in 2004 under the title Strangers. The film also stars Claire Foy and Jamie Bell in significant roles. 

It is to be noted that the novel Taichi Yamada penned in 1987 was already made into a Japanese language film in 1988. The upcoming film follows the storyline of the novel but takes place in present-day London instead of 1980s Tokyo.

The official logline of the film reads, “One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life.

As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home, where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.” Backed by Pete Czerin and Graham Broadbent under Blueprint alongside Sarah Harvey, the film hails from Searchlight Pictures.

