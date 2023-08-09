Tory Lanez receives 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Rapper Tory Lanez received a 10-year jail term, after being convicted for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

He spoke to the court, expressing his desire for a second opportunity before being given a punishment, People reported.

Lanez explained the seriousness of the allegations against him and pleaded with the court to give him a chance to establish his innocence.

He also addressed the public's perception of him, claiming that he is not a monster devoid of sorrow or sympathy, and he offered an apology for his errors on the night of the event, according to People.

Megan, according to Tory, was a friend of his, and the two of them became close since they had both lost their mothers.

Tory accepted full responsibility for his mistakes and requested another chance to demonstrate that he had learnt his lesson.

After nearly a full two days of sentencing hearings in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper's sentence was announced on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He has received a 10-year jail term.

The maximum sentence for Tory was almost 22 years.

The sentencing was postponed numerous times over the previous three months, and at one point Tory pleaded with the court, "Please don't ruin my life, sir."

He was convicted of shooting Megan in December, as People reported.

Tory was held responsible for careless discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and possession of a loaded, unlicensed firearm.

Following the judgement, numerous members of Tory's family, including his father and stepmother, exclaimed, "This system stands before God!"

This caused much distress in the family. Even some members of his family were led from the courtroom.

Before the conviction was announced, sources with knowledge of the case told us the attorneys for the Canadian rapper had spoken with immigration officials.

They said they had been warned there was a good possibility he may be deported, but that hasn't really occurred.

After the decision, a petition in Tory's favour gained traction online. Tory even recruited renowned defense lawyer Jose Baez to handle his appeal.

