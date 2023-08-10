Home Entertainment English

Kuwait bans 'Barbie' over 'public ethics' concerns

Gulf Arab states including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- all of which outlaw homosexuality -- routinely censor films that contain LGBTQ references.

Published: 10th August 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Greta Gerwig arrives at the premiere of 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London.

Greta Gerwig arrives at the premiere of 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has barred hit film "Barbie" from cinemas over concerns about "public ethics", officials have said, also confirming a separate ban on a horror movie featuring a transgender actor.

"Barbie" and "Talk to Me" both "promulgate ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order", Lafy Al-Subei'e, head of Kuwait's cinema censorship committee, told the official KUNA news agency.

While deciding on any foreign movie, the committee usually orders "censoring of the scenes that run counter to public ethics", Subei'e was quoted as saying late on Wednesday.

"But (if) a film carries alien concepts, message or unacceptable behaviour, the committee decides to bar the stuff in question as a whole," he said.

Gulf Arab states including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- all of which outlaw homosexuality -- routinely censor films that contain LGBTQ references.

Most recently, they banned the latest Spider-Man animation in June, reportedly over a scene that includes a transgender pride flag.

ALSO READ | Lebanon moves to ban 'Barbie' film as anti-LGBTQ sentiment rages

However, "Barbie", which has taken more than $1 billion worldwide, is being shown in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

In Lebanon, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada said on Wednesday he had asked authorities to ban "Barbie" for purportedly "promoting homosexuality", though the film does not contain any overt references to same-sex relationships or queer themes.

"Talk to Me", which is shown in Emirati and Saudi theatres, features Australian transgender actor Zoe Terakes but no explicit LGBTQ references.

"Our film doesn't have queer themes," Terakes said in a statement posted on social media on Sunday, after the ban was first reported.

"I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I'm not a theme. I'm a person," added Terakes who identifies as non-binary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barbie Kuwait film ban Talk to Me
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp