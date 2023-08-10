Home Entertainment English

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to adapt Meet Me at the Lake

The same was confirmed by a spokesperson for Penguin Random House according to a Forbes report. It is to be noted that Penguin Random House has also published Harry’s memoir Spare.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:04 AM

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. (Photo | Netflix screengrab)

By Express News Service

British royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have acquired the rights to the bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake under their banner Archewell Productions. The couple will be adapting the novel as a film, in partnership with Netflix.

Meet Me at the Lake was penned by Carley Fortune. The story is about a couple, Will and Fern, who meet each other in their 30s. The couple’s story is said to reflect the royals’ lives, such as losing a parent to a crash and dealing with postpartum struggles. The novel is set in Toronto, the same city Meghan was once based in when she was dating Harry. A cast and director for the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

