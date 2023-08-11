Home Entertainment English

DC Studios has no immediate plans for 'Wonder Woman 3'

In a recent interview, Gadot claimed that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop "Wonder Woman 3" together.

Published: 11th August 2023 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Despite Hollywood star Gal Gadot's recent comments about "Wonder Woman 3", DC Studios is reportedly not looking to make the third chapter in the movie series anytime soon.

Multiple sources told news outlet Variety that "Wonder Woman" 3 is not in development at DC Studios.

In a recent interview, Gadot claimed that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop "Wonder Woman 3" together.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together," the actor had said.

Gadot further talked about her future as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman during a profile interview with Flaunt magazine.

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop 'Wonder Woman 3' with you. (We) love you as Wonder Woman. You've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell," she had said.

Gadot first played Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, debuting in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' before leading her own two standalone films: 'Wonder Woman' and 'Wonder Woman 1984.'

She most recently made cameos as Wonder Woman in the DC film 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and 'The Flash.'

Her latest film 'Heart of Stone' starring Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan got released on Netflix today. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wonder Woman 3 DC Gal Gadot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp