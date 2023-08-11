Sydney Sweeney to play Julia Carpenter in Madame Web

By Express News Service

Actor Sydney Sweeney has confirmed that she will be playing the role of Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman, in the upcoming film which will center around Madame Web’s character. While the upcoming feature stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role, as per the comics, Sweeney’s character goes on to take the title of second Arachne who is subsequently called the second Madame Web.

Speaking to Variety, Sweeney said, “I was freaking out, of course. I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character.” Jim Shooter created the character Julia Carpenter.

Apart from Sweeney and Dakota, the upcoming film also stars Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet, among others. However, the details of their roles are kept under wraps.

The film is directed by SJ Clarkson with a screenplay penned by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Madame Web is slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024.

