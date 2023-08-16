Home Entertainment English

Netflix shares official trailer of biographical romance Maestro

Maestro is the second film directed by Bradley Cooper following the success of his 2018 hit A star is Born. 

Published: 16th August 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley_Cooper_Maestro

A glimpse of Bradley Cooper from the trailer of Maestro.

By Online Desk

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Maestro, the second directorial venture by actor Bradley Cooper, in which he portrays the role of music composer Leonard Bernstein. 

The film, which Cooper has co-written and produced, focuses on the acclaimed music composer's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, and their 25 year long marriage.Carry Mulligan, who starred in films like She Said will appear as Montealegre. 

The film produced by famous Director Martin Scorcese also stars Stranger things actor Maya Hawke, sam Nivola, Sarah Silverman, and Matt Bomer.

A Star is Born, Cooper's directorial debut starring himself and Lady Gaga, was nominated for multiple awards at the 2018 Academy awards including the Best picture.

Prior to its theatrical release in November, Maestro will be premiered at  the Venice Film Festival next month. The film will be available on Netflix from December 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bradley CooperLeonard BernsteinMaestro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp