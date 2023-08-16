Netflix shares official trailer of biographical romance Maestro

By Online Desk

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Maestro, the second directorial venture by actor Bradley Cooper, in which he portrays the role of music composer Leonard Bernstein.

The film, which Cooper has co-written and produced, focuses on the acclaimed music composer's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, and their 25 year long marriage.Carry Mulligan, who starred in films like She Said will appear as Montealegre.

The film produced by famous Director Martin Scorcese also stars Stranger things actor Maya Hawke, sam Nivola, Sarah Silverman, and Matt Bomer.

A Star is Born, Cooper's directorial debut starring himself and Lady Gaga, was nominated for multiple awards at the 2018 Academy awards including the Best picture.

Prior to its theatrical release in November, Maestro will be premiered at the Venice Film Festival next month. The film will be available on Netflix from December 20.

