Vanity released first looks of 'Foe'

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid's 2018 novel by the same name.

Published: 16th August 2023 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe.

By Express News Service

The first look images of Foe, the upcoming film starring actors Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are released by Vanity Fair exclusively. Expected to be a science fiction thriller, Foe is set in near future and is said to have elements of horror and suspense.

Foe is an adaptation of Iain Reid's 2018 novel by the same name. The new images show the two leads at various instances, ranging from intimacy to intensity. Foe is directed by filmmaker Garth Davis, who previously made Lion (2016).

In Foe, Paul plays the role of Junior who is also the narrator of the story, while Ronan plays his wife. Apart from them, the film will also feature Aaron Pierre. Set in near future, Foe will begin with Aaron's Terrance making a proposal to the couple about leaving home to a new place in space. While the wife hesitates, the husband is unclear what to do, thus paving way for the stranger to settle down at their home, resulting in more secrets to be out.

The film will hit the theatres on October 6.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaxpress.com)

