Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in overdose death of  actor Michael K Williams

The Wire actor Michael K Williams overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021.

Published: 19th August 2023

Michael K Williams

The Wire actor Michael K Williams. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing The Wire actor Michael K Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, was sentenced by US District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Cartagena had pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to distribute drugs.

Williams overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. He died hours after authorities said he bought the heroin from Cartagena on a sidewalk in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood in a deal recorded by a security camera.

Williams famously portrayed Omar Little, the rogue robber of drug dealers, in HBO's The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008.

In addition to his work on the critically acclaimed drama, Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as Boardwalk Empire.

