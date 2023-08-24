Home Entertainment English

Zack Snyder to launch his space opera franchise with 'Rebel Moon'

We know that Zack Snyder has been working on his space opera film Rebel Moon.

A still from Zack Snyder's space opera film Rebel Moon.

By Express News Service

We know that Zack Snyder has been working on his space opera film Rebel Moon. Now, along with a teaser for the film, Netflix has also announced the title and release dates for the first two films of the franchise. Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire will be released on December 22 while the second part titled Scargiver will premiere on April 19, 2024. Both the films are confirmed to be released exclusively on Netflix.

The official synopsis of Rebel Moon says, “A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.”

Apart from the films, Snyder is also working on a video game set in the world of Rebel Moon. It was reported that the filmmaker originally pitched the idea for Rebel Moon as a 'Star Wars' film, and following the rejection, he decided to develop the series on his own. 

Rebel Moon features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Fra Fee, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, and Staz Nair.

