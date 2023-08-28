Home Entertainment English

Would be the dream to make 'Dune' trilogy, says director Denis Villeneuve

His "Dune: Part Two", a follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning "Dune" based on Frank Herbert's book series, is due to hit theatres in March 2024.

Published: 28th August 2023

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villenueve. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has teased a third part in the "Dune" film franchise and said it would be "the dream" if he succeeds in making a trilogy.

It is fronted by Timothee Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe, to ensure the future of his family and people.

Villeneuve, also known for films such as "Arrival", "Blade Runner 2049", and "Prisoners", said he wants to explore the world of Arrakis in a third film based on "Dune Messiah", the second in Herbert's "Dune" series of six novels.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. 'Dune Messiah' was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what (Herbert) wanted to do.

My adaptation (of Dune) is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning. After that the books became more "esoteric," the director told British magazine Empire.

While he has yet to get the go-ahead for a third movie, Villeneuve revealed: "There are words on paper." After a potential "Dune 3", Villeneuve said he would bid adieu to Arrakis and move on to other projects.

Backed by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, the upcoming "Dune: Part Two" stars Chalamet along with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista also poised to return.

Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub are the new additions to the cast of the sequel.

