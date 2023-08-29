'Couldn't be more false': Selena responds to claims 'Single Soon' inspired by breakup with The Weeknd

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Pop sensation Selena Gomez is dispelling rumours that the song is about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, after releasing her first single 'Single Soon,' People reported.

The singer responded to a HollywoodLife Instagram post regarding the rumours.

In the post featuring Gomez with the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker at the 2017 Met Gala, the publication wrote,“...fans believe that [‘Single Soon’] is about her romance with #The Weeknd. What do you think?”

Gomez responded in the comments section. "Couldn't be more false," the pop singer responded, putting an end to the rumour.

Despite the fact that their romance ended nearly six years ago, some fans assumed that there were parallels to it in the song's lyrics. "Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here," she sings early in the track, though any potential connection to him was emphatically disputed by the performer.

Gomez and The Idol judge Abel Tesfaye were previously linked for ten months in 2017. They started dating soon after Gomez broke up with Justin Bieber and the ‘R&B’ singer split from Bella Hadid.

The couple was first seen together on a dinner date in January 2017 and later that month formally acknowledged their connection.

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer joined the performers of ‘Save Your Tears’ on his international tour. When she had a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her Lupus struggle, sources tell PEOPLE that he stayed by her side the entire time.

The couple split up in October 2017, and Gomez has since spoken out about how they remained friends throughout the split.

Following their divorce, Gomez renewed her relationship with Bieber from October 2017 to March 2018. Since then, the former Disney Channel star has kept her dating life relatively discreet.

According to Gomez ‘Single Soon’ is more about self-empowerment and an homage to singlehood than anything else.

She wrote of the song after it was published on Instagram, "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!"

The song, produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, marked Gomez's first return to music since she released ‘My Mind & Me’ in November 2023.

She also released the track on Instagram, saying, “Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer.”

