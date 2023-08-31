Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter accused of sexual assault by a third woman

By Online Desk

Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, has been sued by a third woman for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

According to Rolling Stone, a woman who identified herself as AR came forward this month and claimed that the pop singer assaulted her multiple times when she was still a minor.

In the lawsuit, she mentioned that Carter assaulted her three times across separate incidents, while she was still 15. The filing alleges that the singer gave her alcohol and drugs and assaulted her "despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop."

The Los Angeles Times reported that "the 10-page complaint obtained by them was filed Monday in a federal court in Las Vegas, alleging sexual battery and intentional and negligent emotional distress and seeks $15,000 in damages."

This is the third sexual assault lawsuit against Nick Carter where women have alleged that he has sexually assaulted them while they were still minors.

According to AR's allegations, he first assaulted her on his family's yacht, and then on a bus on his family's property. She further claimed that in a later incident, he invited three men to watch her and Carter have sex on the yacht. As per her lawsuit, she went through severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex traumas because of his assault.

Besides, she also alleged that he gave her the sexually transmitted infection HPV.

The Guardian reported her lawyer Margaret Mabie as saying: “We hope that AR receives some measure of justice and that this lawsuit will pave the way for other survivors to hold their abusers to account.”

Last year, another woman named Shannon Ruth claimed that the boyband member raped her while she was still a minor. Carter dismissed the allegations and sued Ruth claiming that she had been "manipulated into making false accusations".

According to media reports, Melissa Schumann of the pop group Dream filed a lawsuit against Carter this April.

In their statement to the Los Angeles Times, Carter's lawyer Dale A. Hayes Jr., called the allegations in the most recent lawsuit “ridiculous”.

Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, has been sued by a third woman for allegedly sexually assaulting her. According to Rolling Stone, a woman who identified herself as AR came forward this month and claimed that the pop singer assaulted her multiple times when she was still a minor. In the lawsuit, she mentioned that Carter assaulted her three times across separate incidents, while she was still 15. The filing alleges that the singer gave her alcohol and drugs and assaulted her "despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Los Angeles Times reported that "the 10-page complaint obtained by them was filed Monday in a federal court in Las Vegas, alleging sexual battery and intentional and negligent emotional distress and seeks $15,000 in damages." This is the third sexual assault lawsuit against Nick Carter where women have alleged that he has sexually assaulted them while they were still minors. According to AR's allegations, he first assaulted her on his family's yacht, and then on a bus on his family's property. She further claimed that in a later incident, he invited three men to watch her and Carter have sex on the yacht. As per her lawsuit, she went through severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex traumas because of his assault. Besides, she also alleged that he gave her the sexually transmitted infection HPV. The Guardian reported her lawyer Margaret Mabie as saying: “We hope that AR receives some measure of justice and that this lawsuit will pave the way for other survivors to hold their abusers to account.” Last year, another woman named Shannon Ruth claimed that the boyband member raped her while she was still a minor. Carter dismissed the allegations and sued Ruth claiming that she had been "manipulated into making false accusations". According to media reports, Melissa Schumann of the pop group Dream filed a lawsuit against Carter this April. In their statement to the Los Angeles Times, Carter's lawyer Dale A. Hayes Jr., called the allegations in the most recent lawsuit “ridiculous”.