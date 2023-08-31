Home Entertainment English

Teaser trailer of David Fincher’s 'The Killer' out

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the teaser trailer of notable director David Fincher’s upcoming directorial The Killer. The film stars Michael Fassbender in the titular role. The film will be released in theatres on October 28 and Netflix on November 10.

The Killer is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The film’s official description read, “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” 

The film has been adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker, who erstwhile collaborated with Fincher in Se7en and served as the script doctor for the cult classic film Fight Club. Walker also wrote the Oscar-winning The Wolfman and the 1999 film Sleepy Hollow, starring Johnny Depp. With Fassbender in the lead, the cast also features Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

