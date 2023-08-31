The Lincoln Lawyer renewed for third season 

By Express News Service

The Lincoln Lawyer, the Netflix series which is two seasons old, has been renewed for the third instalment.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the adventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office for his clients.

The series is inspired by the novel of the same name, penned by Michael Connelly. The first season revolved around a homicide investigation, while the second season will expand Mickey using his fame to expand his business while having a new love interest. The plot for the third season is kept under wraps.

The cast of the series consists of Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María, David Clayton Rogers, and Elliott Gould. It was created by David E. Kelley, with Ted Humphrey serving as the showrunner. The second season will also have Dailyn Rodriguez as the showrunner.

More Mickey Haller is coming your way. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/GYLGUanPub — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2023

(The story appeared originally on Cinema Express)

The Lincoln Lawyer, the Netflix series which is two seasons old, has been renewed for the third instalment. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the adventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office for his clients. The series is inspired by the novel of the same name, penned by Michael Connelly. The first season revolved around a homicide investigation, while the second season will expand Mickey using his fame to expand his business while having a new love interest. The plot for the third season is kept under wraps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cast of the series consists of Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María, David Clayton Rogers, and Elliott Gould. It was created by David E. Kelley, with Ted Humphrey serving as the showrunner. The second season will also have Dailyn Rodriguez as the showrunner. More Mickey Haller is coming your way. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/GYLGUanPub — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2023 (The story appeared originally on Cinema Express)