The Bear S3 to begin production in 2024

Earlier, we had reported that the critically acclaimed FX/Hulu series The Bear, headlined by Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, was renewed for a third season following the wrap of its second season. It has recently been learned that the upcoming season’s production will commence in late February or early March of the coming year.

The series premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and was later renewed for a ten-episode second season, which was released on June 22, 2023.The Bear follows an award-winning New York City chef, Carmen, who returns to his home in Chicago to look after his family’s sandwich shop. The second season follows Carmen, who, along with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), transform their fast food joint into a fine dining restaurant.

The series is created by Chris Storer, who also serves as an executive producer along with Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matheson. Besides Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, the series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson, among others.The first season of The Bear received a total of 13 nominations at the Emmy Awards.

