Shoot of next Lord of War to restart in 2024

By Express News Service

Lords of War, the sequel to the 2005 film Lord of War, is expected to start shooting in March for approximately 40 days. The news was reportedly shared by Karin Debbagh, who has been roped in as the line producer of the project, which stars Nicholas Cage in the lead.

Lord of War was one of Nicolas Cage’s last highly rated films before he started making what he calls ‘crummy films’. The film follows Yuri Orlov (Cage) as he begins illegally trading arms and eventually becomes the most notorious arms dealer in the world.

Debbagh, who is currently scouting locations across Morocco, also shared that the crew of Lords of War will comprise 400 to 500 members, about 100 of which will come mostly from the U.S. and U.K. mainly. The team is overjoyed to restart scouting after having been forced to pause for eight months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Apart from this project, Kasbah Films is also working on Atomic, an upcoming U.K. series whose first season will shoot entirely in Morocco starting in May.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Lords of War, the sequel to the 2005 film Lord of War, is expected to start shooting in March for approximately 40 days. The news was reportedly shared by Karin Debbagh, who has been roped in as the line producer of the project, which stars Nicholas Cage in the lead. Lord of War was one of Nicolas Cage’s last highly rated films before he started making what he calls ‘crummy films’. The film follows Yuri Orlov (Cage) as he begins illegally trading arms and eventually becomes the most notorious arms dealer in the world. Debbagh, who is currently scouting locations across Morocco, also shared that the crew of Lords of War will comprise 400 to 500 members, about 100 of which will come mostly from the U.S. and U.K. mainly. The team is overjoyed to restart scouting after having been forced to pause for eight months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from this project, Kasbah Films is also working on Atomic, an upcoming U.K. series whose first season will shoot entirely in Morocco starting in May. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp