Al Pacino, Xolo Mariduena to star in 'Killing Castro'

By Express News Service

Al Pacino, Diego Boneta and Xolo Maridueña are set to star in Killing Castro, directed by Eif Rivera in his debut feature. The shooting is all set to begin in New Jersey.

The Romulus Entertainment production venture also stars KiKi Layne, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, Kendrick Sampson, Nicole Beharie, Logan Marshall and Titus Welliver.

Killing Castro, written by Leon Hendrix, Thomas DeGrezia and Colin Bateman, follows true events that happened during Fidel Castro's visit to New York City in 1960, to address the United Nations General Assembly as the Cuban revolutionary leader.

When met with hostility at his original hotel, Castro meets Malcolm X, who invites him to stay at Hotel Theresa in Harlem. With the entire world paying attention to the event, an amateur undercover FBI agent originally assigned to investigate Malcolm X suddenly becomes the FBI’s most valued cop and must keep Castro from being eliminated by the CIA and the Italian Mafia.

The film is produced and financed by Romulus Entertainment’s Brad Feinstein, along with Christina Weiss Lurie of Fourth and Twenty-Eight Films also producing. Executive producers are John Takis, Rudy Langlais, Josh Glick, Boneta, Sam Slater, Hendrix, Bateman, Piers Tempest, Joseph Ingrassia and Nick Ham.

