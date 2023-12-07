Apple renews 'Foundation' for third season

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ has renewed Foundation for a third season. The second season of the series premiered on the streamer earlier this year on July 14, with the finale airing on September 15. The sci-fi series is created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, loosely based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction book series, Foundation.

The series features Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey. Foundation chronicles a group of exiles on their journey to save humanity and attempt to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The second season is set more than a century later when a queen is plotting to destroy the empire. It also featured new actors, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur, among others.

The synopsis of the second season read, “More than a century after the Season 1 finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy the Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with special abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

Meanwhile, the Foundation and Empire are on a collision course for war, with the fate of humanity in the balance.” Foundation is backed by Skydance Television. The second season consisted of 10 episodes.

