Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough unveil quirky film

Published: 07th December 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actors Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg are starring in Sasquatch Sunset which will release in 2024. The quirky feature, distributed by Bleecker Street, is directed by duo David and Nathan Zellner.

While the plot details of the film are yet to be revealed, as per a Variety report, the film will show “a year in the life of a singular family”, with Jesse playing “hairy, big-footed Sasquatch”.

The actor had said to Variety, “I play a Sasquatch: full makeup, full body hair, no lines. I grunt, but no lines.” Sasquatch or Bigfoot is a mythical creature characterized by its largeness and hairy appearance.

The Zellner brothers are known for their works like Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter (2014), Damsel (2018), and directed three episodes of the upcoming series The Curse starring Emma Stone. They will back the film along with Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone, George Rush and David Harrari. 

