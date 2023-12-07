Pop star Billie Eilish calls out Variety magazine for outing her, loses 100k Instagram followers

By Online Desk

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (What Was I Made For) recently addressed her sexuality at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event. During a red carpet interview, Eilish confirmed that she is queer when asked whether she had meant to 'come out' in the magazine's Power of Women issue last month. The Grammy winner lost over 100,000 followers on Instagram after the article was published.

Eilish admitted she was confused over the reaction to her statement from an interview in the magazine, in which she said that she was “attracted to” women. The singer said that she didn't intend to come out as she thought 'it was obvious'.

She also added that she doesn’t really believe in the concept of coming out. "Why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops."

When asked about the article, she expressed surprise and said, “I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today! OK cool.” However, she also said she was relieved that people finally knew. “But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it! But... I am for the girls,” Eilish said.

Back in November, in a cover interview released by Variety, the US pop star mentioned her struggles in relating to women, despite loving them and being attracted to them. “I never felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real," she said.

The 'Lovely' singer reportedly lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days, with the majority unfollowing her on December 3. Eilish lost 40,428 Instagram followers the day after her red-carpet interview.

After the red-carpet interview, the singer called out the magazine in an Instagram post. "Thanks, Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters," she wrote.

