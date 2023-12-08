Jennifer Lopez to lead Kiss of the Spider Woman adaptation

By Express News Service

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming feature film adaptation of the 1992 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. It will be directed by filmmaker Bill Condon who has previously made Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast.

The film is produced by Barry Josephson. Jennifer, along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, and Benny Medina will serve as executive producers. Sergio Trujillo will serve as choreographer.

Kiss of the Spider Woman musical is based on the 1985 film directed by Hector Babenco, which itself is based on the 1976 novel by the same name authored by Manuel Puig. It is set against the backdrop of a Brazilian prison and revolves around two prison mates; a leftist and an apolitical.

The musical was helmed by Harold Prince and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993.

