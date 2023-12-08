Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez to lead Kiss of the Spider Woman adaptation

It is set against the backdrop of Brazilian prison and revolves around two prison mates; a leftist and apolitical.

Published: 08th December 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez

By Express News Service

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming feature film adaptation of the 1992 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. It will be directed by filmmaker Bill Condon who has previously made Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast.

The film is produced by Barry Josephson. Jennifer, along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, and Benny Medina will serve as executive producers. Sergio Trujillo will serve as choreographer.

Kiss of the Spider Woman musical is based on the 1985 film directed by Hector Babenco, which itself is based on the 1976 novel by the same name authored by Manuel Puig. It is set against the backdrop of a Brazilian prison and revolves around two prison mates; a leftist and an apolitical.

The musical was helmed by Harold Prince and won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Kiss of the Spider Woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp