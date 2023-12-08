Oppenheimer to release in Japan soon

By Express News Service

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer ,which did not open in Japan at the time of its release in July, has been confirmed to have a theatrical opening in the country. However a release date is yet to be fixed.

At the time of its release, Oppenheimer did not release in Japan owing to the film’s central topic of the Manhattan Project. The film, which starred Cillian Murphy in the titular role, is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Even though the film did not explicitly show the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, Oppenheimer did not release in the country.

