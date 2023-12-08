Home Entertainment English

Sean Penn to feature in nine-part Ukranian anthology

The film will tell the story of the war in Ukraine through the perspectives of various animals caught up in the conflict.

Academy award-winning actor Sean Penn. (Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Sean Penn will be starring in the upcoming Ukranian anthology film War Through the Eyes of Animals. The makers have now completed shooting for the film in LA and will move for the second leg of filming in Ukraine.

Sean will be appearing in the final story titled The Eagle. It is written and directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi and will act as a tribute to Ukrainian nature reserve around Chernobyl, a site that was destructed by war. Sean will play the role of a sound engineer who inadvertently becomes a witness to the Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian production houses SOTA Cinema Group and Kleos Art will produce War Through the Eyes of Animals with Oleg Kokhan and Oleksiy Makukhin serving as producers.  All the segments are based on real instances. 

