Sean Penn to feature in nine-part Ukranian anthology

We had earlier reported that actor Sean Penn will be starring in the upcoming Ukranian anthology film War Through the Eyes of Animals. The makers have now completed shooting for the film in LA and will move for the second leg of filming in Ukraine.

A nine-part anthology, the film is helmed by nine different Ukrainian filmmakers. The film will tell the story of the war in Ukraine through the perspectives of various animals caught up in the conflict.

Sean will be appearing in the final story titled The Eagle. It is written and directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi and will act as a tribute to Ukrainian nature reserve around Chernobyl, a site that was destructed by war. Sean will play the role of a sound engineer who inadvertently becomes a witness to the Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian production houses SOTA Cinema Group and Kleos Art will produce War Through the Eyes of Animals with Oleg Kokhan and Oleksiy Makukhin serving as producers. All the segments are based on real instances.

