Prime Video’s 'Mr and Mrs Smith' to premiere on February 2024

Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone.

Published: 09th December 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mr and Mrs Smith

A scene from 'Mr and Mrs Smith'

By Express News Service

Prime Video released the trailer and announced the release date of their upcoming series, Mr and Mrs Smith, on Thursday. The series will premiere on the platform on February 2, 2024. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erksine in the lead roles, the upcoming series is a reboot of the 2005 film which starred actors Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie in the lead roles as married assassins, Mr & Mrs Smith.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

Apart from Donald and Maya, the series also stars Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura. Donald serves as the co-creator along with Francesca Sloane. Sloane is also the showrunner.

