Emmy-winning actor, Andre Braugher who starred 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on The Street and Brooklyn 99, died Monday at age 61.

Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's Glory, starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in Hollywood where roles for African-American actors were few and far between. Period. But he would establish himself with the role of Det.

Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in Homicide: Life on the Street, a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create 'The Wire'.

"Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021."

Braugher won two career Emmys from 11 nominations. He was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons. His death was first reported by Deadline.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LOS ANGELES: Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on The Street and Brooklyn 99, died Monday at age 61. Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety. The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's Glory, starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in Hollywood where roles for African-American actors were few and far between. Period. But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in Homicide: Life on the Street, a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create 'The Wire'. "Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021." Braugher won two career Emmys from 11 nominations. He was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons. His death was first reported by Deadline. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp