Lauren Lyle joins the cast of Netflix’s Toxic Town

Lauren Lyle, known for her stint in Outlander, has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming limited series, Toxic Town. The series is based on real-life events of the Corby toxic waste events that took place in 2009.

The previously announced cast members of Toxic Town include Aimee Lou Wood, Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear, Brendan Coyle and Claudia Jessie. Jack Thorne, known for Help and His Dark Materials has penned the script for the series.

Toxic Town will tell the story of toxic waste spills that took place in Corby and the following legal battle that took place. The series will detail the story of the poisonings as well as the legal battle fought by three mothers, seeking justice.

Toxic Town will consist of four episodes and is backed by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The production began in the UK in August this year. A release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Lyle has an upcoming indie film, The Outran, also starring Saoirse Ronan. The film is helmed by Nora Fingscheidt.

