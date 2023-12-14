Home Entertainment English

Amy Adams to star in limited series 'The Holdout'

Hollywood actress Amy Adams (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Amy Adams is set to star in an upcoming limited series The Holdout and will also serve as its executive producer. A legal thriller, the series will be written by Graham Moore and is based on the novel of the same name authored by him.

The Holdout is attached to Amy’s Bond Group Entertainment, Drew Comins’ Creative Engine Entertainment and Fifth Season.

The Holdout will be set against the backdrop of Los Angeles and will have Amy seen in different roles, from an attorney to suspect.

Besides Amy, Stacy O’Neil, and Kate Clifford will also serve as executive producers along with Drew. 

