Channel 4 axes two more shows as part of money-saving cuts: Report

In June this year, Channel 4 axed four shows including the popular late-night dating series Naked Attraction. 

Channel 4 has axed two popular shows as a part of the broadcaster's latest round of money-saving cuts.

According to the Mirror, Channel 4 has axed or paused a number of shows over recent months due to a slump in advertising, which it relies on to generate money to commission shows, with previous casualities including a reboot of reality TV show Four Weddings and daytime offering Steph's Packed Lunch.

Channel 4 have now shelved The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and Hobbyman, fronted by The Last Leg star Alex Brooker after just one series, the Mirror said. The show saw the comedian travel the world and learn new hobbies, alongside famous faces including writer and actor Joe Wilkinson, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, and chef broadcaster Andi Oliver.

The Masked Singer judge, 35, has announced the devastating news his talk show will come to an end later this month after an 'incredible four years. Viewers will be treated to an action-packed Christmas special. The final episode is set to air next week, on Wednesday, December 20, the Mirror added.

