WATCH | Trailer of Jenna Ortega-Martin Freeman's 'Miller's Girl' hints at psychological thriller

By Express News Service

The trailer of Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman-starrer, Miller's Girl, was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film stars the former as Cairo Sweet a student, and the latter as Jonathan Miller, a professor.

The trailer shows Ortega in a rathe-ripe student character, Cairo, as she forms a dark, inappropriate and problematic relationship with her professor Miller when he assigns her homework to pen a short story based on her favourite author. What starts as a spark of a problem, eventually finds itself at the brim of bursting into flames.

Miller's Girl is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. The film is an official selection for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, 2024. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen and Mary-Margaret Kunze are the producers of the film.

Also starring Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 26.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The trailer of Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman-starrer, Miller's Girl, was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film stars the former as Cairo Sweet a student, and the latter as Jonathan Miller, a professor. The trailer shows Ortega in a rathe-ripe student character, Cairo, as she forms a dark, inappropriate and problematic relationship with her professor Miller when he assigns her homework to pen a short story based on her favourite author. What starts as a spark of a problem, eventually finds itself at the brim of bursting into flames. Miller's Girl is written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. The film is an official selection for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, 2024. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen and Mary-Margaret Kunze are the producers of the film. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also starring Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 26. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp